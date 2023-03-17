Coconut seller in Andhra Pradesh stabs motor vehicle inspector over license

Assistant motor vehicle inspector Chinna Rao was rushed to the Kakinada government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

news Andhra News

A motor vehicle inspector was stabbed in broad daylight by a coconut seller in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Kakinada town following an argument over his vehicle license. The incident occurred at the zilla parishad centre in the town on Friday, March 17, where P Venkat Durga Prasad was selling coconuts from a van.

According to the police, assistant motor vehicle inspector Chinna Rao had arrived at the spot at around 8.15 am as part of his routine inspections. He asked Durga Prasad for the vanâ€™s documents when an argument broke out between the two. "Following an argument during the inspection, a brawl broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Durga Prasad caught hold of a sickle, which was used to cut coconut, and stabbed Chinna rao," P Muralikrishna, DSP Kakinada, in a statement.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the stabbing and arrested the accused. Chinna Rao has been shifted to the Kakinada government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.