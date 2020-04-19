Coal miner found dead in Telangana 11 days after going missing

Kodem Sanjeev was working as a pump operator at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited when he went missing on April 7.

news Death

In a tragic incident, a coal miner working for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was found dead in Telangana 11 days after he went missing. SCCL is a public sector unit that is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Union government. Fifty-eight-year-old Kodem Sanjeev, who was working as pump operator in Godavarikhani 11 incline mine in Ramagundam region went missing on April 7 following his duty hours.

Following a 11 day search for Sanjeev, a rescue team from Deputy Director of Mines Safety Hyderabad found his body at Goadavarikhani 6A -43 level.

Miners have alleged that the management neglected the matter and did not conduct proper searches as per the standard operating procedure. Sanjeev was working as part of the essential services after the Singareni management announced a temporary suspension of underground mining in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 7, Sanjeev went to clear the water in the specific assigned area, which requires frequent clearing irrespective of mining operations. According to Riaz Ahmed, General Secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), a trade union who accompanied the rescue team, the management was allegedly negligent soon after the incident was reported.

Speaking to TNM, Riaz alleged, "He seems to have been confused and taken another path. His body was found 9 kilometers away from where he was working. Initially management tried to put blame on him saying he had family problems instead of conducting search operations."

According to sources, his vehicle and civil dress was found outside the work station where he usually keeps them before reporting to duty.

Riaz alleged that authorities neglected the pleas of family. Demanding justice for the family Riaz said, "To figure out the lapses in standard operation of rescue measures, there should be a probe, everyone including management who are responsible should be booked."

He also demanded that the state government together with the management give Rs 50 lakh along with regular accidental allowances to the family of the victim. He demanded an additional cover of Rs 50 lakh from the Centre for essential coal workers who die during the lockdown.