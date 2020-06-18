CM Yediyurappa takes to Bengaluru streets to remind citizens to wear masks

The Karnataka government had decided to mark June 18 as 'Mask day'.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took to the streets of Bengaluru to carry out a march to raise awareness amongst the general public about the necessity to wear masks. The march that started from the BR Ambedkar statue in Vidhana Soudha, proceeded towards Cubbon park. Along with the Chief Minister, other officials such as BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, cricketer Anil Kumble, and actors Ragini and Puneet Rajkumar also marched. The Chief Minister was seen distributing masks to passers by, and others held placards underlining the importance of wearing masks.

Also present in the march were the Bengaluru police. The Bengaluru police and traffic police marched as the police band played Saare Jahan se Accha.

Mask is the shield that protects you from the ambush of the pandemic. Wearing the mask gives us the edge over the virus.

Karnataka is observing Thursday as #MaskDay to create awareness. Honourable Chief Minister Shri BS Yediyurappa and other Ministers were present at the event.

The Karnataka government has decided to observe June 18 as 'Mask Day'. Similar marches are being carried out by authorities in all districts of the state.

As cases in the city and state rise, the government felt that it was important that it teaches the public on the importance of wearing masks. Despite guidelines, awareness campaigns and rising number of patients, many refrain from wearing masks, or don't wear them properly. At one point, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), had said that they would fine people Ra 1000 for not wearing masks in public spaces.

The Railways on Thursday distributed masks to passengers on the station, along with fruit juices.

The Karnataka government through its communications department portals shared videos from the World Health Organisation on the proper use of masks, including how to store and clean fabric masks, as the use of disposable masks is not sustainable.