CM Yediyurappa announces Rs 25K aid for rain-hit families in Bengaluru

The CM also said that the government would look for a permanent solution to prevent flooding in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, a day after south Bengaluru was battered by heavy rains, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by floods. Speaking to reporters after chairing a high-level meeting with city legislators and official concerned, Yediyurappa also assured that the state government was looking into a permanent solution to ensure that such incidents don't repeat.

He added that the state government had realised that many have lost their ration, books and clothes besides day-to-day essentials due to floods, and hence, the state government has decided to release Rs 25,000 aid for each families.

He quickly reiterated that the state government would also evolve strategies to "mercilessly" clear all encroachments along with the storm water drains in the city. "In this flood, there are about 650-700 houses that may have been affected, hence, I asked the BBMP (civic body) officials to work honestly so that not even a rupee is misused," he appealed.

Noting that he has also given instructions to take permanent measures to avoid such incidents from repeating, Yediyurappa said they came up with a plan to clear encroachments and improve the condition of storm water drains, but even as the work was on, this happened.

"We will see to it that there are no encroachments here on and take measures so that such incidents don't repeat. I'm assuring a permanent solution... all encroachments of storm water drains will be cleared mercilessly, we will start the work in two to three days," he added.

After rains lashed the city on Friday evening, several areas, especially south Bengaluru region had faced the brunt as storm water drains overflowed, roads turned into rivulets and many houses were inundated.

While there was water logging in many parts of the city, areas such as Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and surrounding places were affected as several roads and houses in these areas were submerged under water.

Ahead of his visit to affected areas, Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator Gaurav Gupta, its Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and other senior officials, along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also MLA from the city, and took stock of the situation.

The CM, who is also the in-charge of Bengaluruâ€™s city-related affairs, instructed the city's civic body to stay alert as the Met Department predicting heavy rains for two more days.

It may be worth noting that Gurudatta Layout and Dattatreya Nagar, near Hosakerehalli, some areas near Rajarajeshwari Nagar were the worst affected as many houses in the locality were flooded.

Gushing waters even swept away some vehicles in the locality. According to officials, several wards recorded more than 100 mm rainfall on Friday night.

With no rains on Saturday morning and water receding in the flooded areas, civic workers are carrying out the cleaning activities.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited the affected areas earlier in the day, had assured that he will speak to the Chief Minister regarding providing relief to those affected and directed officials to carry out the survey work.

"Last night itself National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team was called in, who rescued three people.

"Water and food arrangements were made for those in need," he said, adding that as the work on a large storm water drain related to Bengaluru South region is underway, it resulted in flooding.