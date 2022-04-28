CM Stalin slams PM Modi over 'fuel tax' remark, says people know the facts

The Prime Minister had earlier said that some states, especially those ruled by non-BJP parties, did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Union government last November.

news Controversy

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of tax cuts on petroleum products, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, April 28, said that people were aware of the fact behind the issue and pointed out at his government affecting a Rs 3 a litre cut on petrol earlier. Making a statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin said since 2014, whenever international crude rates dipped, the NDA government did not pass on the benefit to the customers but only pocketed the additional revenue earned from the difference.

â€œWhile the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel has to be shared with states, that has been reduced, thus affecting the states. While the cess and surcharges are not meant to be shared with the state governments, these have been exorbitantly hiked, thus burdening people and the Union government is enjoying the revenue earned from this," the CM said.

He also accused the Union government of "pretending" to have reduced the fuel-related taxes due to "elections in some states," in an apparent reference to the polls held earlier this year in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa.

"A week after the state elections, the prices were hiked and the Union government imposed further burden on people," he charged. However, soon after winning the elections and forming the government last year, unmindful of the fiscal position, and according priority to people's welfare, his government had effected the tax cut for petrol even before the Union government did, Stalin pointed out.

"People know all this. Who shows real keenness in reducing petrol rates and who pretends and lays the blames on others â€” I leave it to the people to decide," Stalin said. He also referred to state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan issuing a detailed "data-based" statement on the issue earlier in the day. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the taxes on fuel prices levied by the Centre continue to be "exorbitant" and it was neither 'fair' nor 'feasible' for the state to further reduce it.

Read: â€˜Union govt hiked cess on fuel, cut state's share of exciseâ€™: PTR's retort to PM Modi

On Wednesday, Modi had pointed out that some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Union last November. He said the states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emergent COVID-19 situation in the country, Modi said he wanted to flag the challenges being faced by the people due to the war. "This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Union government and states," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala minister KN Balagopalan and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also slammed the Prime Minister for his comment.

Read: KTR, Kerala Finance Min slam PM Modi asking non-BJP ruled states to reduce fuel tax