CM Stalin says monthly Rs 1000 assistance for women will begin soon

Speaking at a bye-election campaign event in Erode, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the date of the implementation of the scheme will be announced in March during the Budget session of the Assembly.

news Politics

An announcement on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) much touted monthly assistance scheme for each woman head of the family in Tamil Nadu will be made in the forthcoming state budget, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday, February 25. Hitting the campaign trail for the February 27 Erode East bye-election on the last day of canvassing votes, Stalin, also the president of DMK, said his party never failed to execute its promises or announcements.

The DMK's poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman head of the family will certainly be implemented, he asserted in the wake of severe criticism from Opposition parties who have been questioning the government over the alleged delay in rolling out the initiative. "The date of implementation [of this scheme] will be announced in the budget in March," Stalin said while canvassing votes for EVKS Elangovan, the Congress candidate fielded on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

The Chief Minister said 85% of the DMK's election promises have been implemented and the rest would be done by the end of this year. In his address, he spoke extensively about the execution of developmental works and other schemes for the people, mainly the free travel concession to women in state-run buses, free breakfast to the students in government schools and free electricity to the farmers.

Seeking votes for Elangovan, the great-grandnephew of rationalist leader EVR Periyar, the Chief Minister recalled DMK founder late CN Annadurai and late party chief M Karunanidhi were associated with the Dravidian stalwart in Erode in Kudiyarasu newspaper. In some places, Stalin walked across to voters and sought support for Elangovan.