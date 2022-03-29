CM Stalin returns from Dubai, says bagged investments worth over Rs 6000 crore

Describing his first official tour abroad as a great success, CM Stalin said that the proposed investments would facilitate job opportunities for 14,700 people.

After returning to Tamil Nadu from his visit to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Expo 2022 in Dubai, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he returned with investments worth over Rs 6,100 crore for the state. Describing his first official tour abroad as a great success, CM Stalin told reporters on Tuesday, March 29, that the proposed investments would facilitate job opportunities for 14,700 people.

Speaking to reporters at the airport on his arrival from UAE, the Chief Minister said investment proposals remained 'paper boats' during the previous AIADMK regime. The agreements that were signed now outline a time frame for commencing operations and "for sure, we will bring such industries ahead of schedule and create job opportunities and there need not be any doubt about it", he said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that investors have been given a sense of confidence on government concessions and they have been briefed about the favourable conditions for making investments. Asked about the opposition's criticisms of his UAE trip, Stalin said, "Their reaction will only be like that, I am not concerned about it."

UAE-based retail major Lulu Group is set to make an investment of Rs 3,500 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up shopping malls, hypermarkets and a food-logistic park. Aster DM Healthcare, White House, and Transworld are among the other companies that have signed pacts with the Tamil Nadu government.

On March 24, Stalin flew to Dubai, his first visit abroad after assuming office as Chief Minister in May 2021. On the conclusion of his 4-day official trip, he returned to Chennai on Tuesday. The AIADMK party had criticised CM Stalin for his trip, calling it a “family picnic”. State BJP chief Annamalai had also alleged that the trip was for the CM to dispose of his “ill gotten” money, for which the DMK has demanded an apology.

