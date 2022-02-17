CM Stalin to reach out to non-BJP CMs for national platform against BJP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is planning to coordinate with non-BJP Chief Ministers in the country and other opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the CPI(M), to form a national platform against BJP. CM Stalin has already floated the All-India Federation of Social Justice, and invited several political parties to join hands including the political rival AIADMK.

It may be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested Stalin to take the charge in coordinating with non-BJP CMs in the country, as well as non-BJP political parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M).

Senior DMK leader and state Water Works Minister S Duraimurugan had told IANS, "Our Chief Minister is an icon of Dravidian struggle and he has excellent rapport with almost all the national leaders. He has already commenced speaking to these leaders for a national platform against the BJP and the momentum of this coordination will increase after the urban local body polls are over on February 19, and a national platform against the BJP will soon emerge."

Subramanian Ramaswamy, former professor of political science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, who is also a political observer, told IANS, "Stalin is the apt choice for such coordination as he has good rapport with the Congress, CPI(M), CPI and other political parties.

As far as Mamata Banerjee is concerned, he said that both the Congress and the CPI(M) are skeptical about her. â€œBut being a seasoned politician, Banerjee knows well that if she allows Stalin to take the centre stage, things will happen, and for the larger interest, she seems to have decided to play second fiddle."

Former General Secretary of CPI(M), Prakash Karat, who is also the party's politburo member, said in a statement that the broader alliance or rather a broader coordination of opposition political parties will take place only with the presence of the Congress, adding that excluding Congress will not be a good move. This was a direct attack on Banerjee and hence she seems to have taken a back seat and pushed Stalin to take the lead for the coordination.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, according to sources close to him, has already communicated with all the senior leaders through telephone, including the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, as well as senior leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others. However, the list of opposition leaders does not include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the time being.