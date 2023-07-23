CM Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN ahead of Khelo India Games

Quoting Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar's famous verse 'Yaathum oorey, Yavarum kelir' (Every place is mine, all people are my relatives), CM said that this was the basis of his statement on the Manipur sportspersons being provided training in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday, July 23, has directed his son and state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for sportspersons from Manipur to train in the state. In a statement on Sunday, Stalin said that the situation in Manipur was not conducive for training to sportspersons participating in Asian Games and Khelo India.

He further quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar's famous verse 'Yaathum oorey, Yavarum kelir' (Every place is mine, all people are my relatives), and added that this was the basis of his statement on the Manipur sportspersons being provided training in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is set to host the Khelo India Games 2024 edition.

The Chief Minister also said that Manipur had produced several noted sportspersons, including MC Mary Kom, Mirabhai Chanu, Kunjurani Devi, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, Tingonleima Chanu. The Chief Minister also said that the government of Tamil Nadu was watching the situation in Manipur with deep concern and anguish.

Later, he took to social media and said that the Sports Minister has promised to facilitate their training and stay in Tamil Nadu. "Understanding the current challenges faced by Manipur sportspersons, I cordially invite athletes from Manipur for sports training in Tamil Nadu ahead of #KheloIndia2024. Hon'ble Minister @Udhaystalin has also promised his support to facilitate their stay and training here. Let's embrace the Tamil spirit of "Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" (To us, the world is one, all humans are our kin)," he said.