CM Stalin calls all party meeting on July 12 on Cauvery dam construction

The meeting with all political party leaders will be held on July 12 at 10.30 am.

In connection with the construction of the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called an all party meeting on Monday, July 12. The press note released by the Chief Minister’s office on Friday requested all leaders of Tamil Nadu political parties to attend the meeting at 10.30 am on July 12. PMK leader S Ramadoss on Thursday also urged the state government to call an all party meeting to hold discussion regarding the dam construction.

The press note said that Tamil Nadu government is taking all the necessary steps to prevent the Mekedatu dam construction across the Cauvery River. “The state government has also clearly informed our stand to the Karnataka government,” the note said. CM Stalin also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month to discuss Tamil Nadu’s stand against the proposed dam construction across the river.

The government added that approving the construction of a dam across Cauvery is against the Supreme Court’s judgment. The livelihood of farmers’ in Tamil Nadu will be severely affected if this project comes to effect, it said.

Meanwhile it is also to be noted that Tamil Nadu Water Resource Minister S Duraimurugan on July 6, after meeting the Union Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, assured that the Mekedatu dam project initiated by Karnataka across the Cauvery River would not take off without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu.

“I told the Union Minister that Karnataka, without informing the neighbouring state, has met the Union government and received permission for DPR (Detailed Project Report). However, Shekhawat said, they cannot construct with the help of DPR so if there is any problem with construction, we will not decide without Tamil Nadu’s concurrence,” said Minister Duraimurugan.

Subsequently, Stalin in June urged the Union government to not give approval for the Mekedatu dam project and he further said that keeping the interest of farmers’ in Tamil Nadu, the government will not agree to the project.