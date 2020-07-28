CM Pinarayi Vijayan rules out complete lockdown for Kerala

The Kerala government on Monday said that a complete lockdown was not a solution to halt the spread of the coronavirus but containment measures in affected areas will be further strengthened as the state's infection tally touched 19,727 with 702 fresh cases.

A special cabinet meeting held on Monday decided not to go in for a total lockdown in the state, a line suggested at the all-party meeting last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He said the government had also held various meetings, including with all political party leaders, health experts and media editors, and the general opinion was against a lockdown.

The common opinion was to strengthen the restrictions in clusters to check local transmission, he said adding that the police will intervene and take strict action in cases of violation.

However, as a 'serious' situation continued in Thiruvananthapuram district the existing lockdown would remain in place there, he added.

"The current cluster management and the restrictions in the state should be strengthened. Restrictions will be enforced strictly as laxity could be seen. This cannot be allowed. The COVID protocol needs to be followed strictly and the state administration will intervene in case of any violation", he told reporters.

Presently, as many as 9,611 people are undergoing treatment for the infection while 10,054 have recovered and over 1.55 lakh people are under observation.

The COVID-19 toll has climbed to 64 with two more deaths in the state.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, which added 161 cases on Monday, a total of 2,881 people are undergoing treatment for the infection; 11 of them in the ICU and one on ventilator support.

A Chief Secretary-led committee has been constituted to find out if there was need for any relaxation in the district, where at least 15,138 people are under observation.

About 45% of the 12,801 beds available in 101 Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) were now occupied, CM Pinarayi said, adding that more such facility was being prepared and additional manpower will be mobilised.

In the second phase, an additional 229 CFLTCs with 30,598 beds were being made ready, while the third phase will see 480 such centres with 36,400 beds.

On asked about a proposal to have asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms to be in home quarantine, CM Pinarayi said that it was under consideration. It will likely be implemented in the state once the health department decides on a protocol.

