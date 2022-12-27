CM Pinarayi meets PM Modi, discusses COVID readiness, projects pending approval

Issues related to the buffer zone, the SilverLine project and Keralaâ€™s financial issues were expected to be discussed at the meeting.

news Politics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, December 27, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's office where the southern state's COVID-19-related preparedness and development projects pending approval of the Union government were discussed. The state government said, in a release, that the looming threat of another wave of COVID-19 and Kerala's preparedness to deal with it were discussed in the meeting.

Besides that, Pinarayi and Modi also talked about strengthening relations between the Union government and state governments, and steps to be taken for speedy completion of projects, like National Highways development, involving both governments, the release said. Both of them also greeted each other ahead of New Year and Pinarayi gifted a Kathakali sculpture to Modi.

Initially, the state government's Information and Public Relations Department said the meeting was held at Modi's official residence, but it later issued a correction saying the two leaders met at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in South Block, New Delhi. A state government source had earlier told PTI that issues related to the buffer zone, the SilverLine project and the financial crisis being faced by Kerala since the pandemic were also likely to be discussed in the meeting. However, there was no mention in the government release of these issues being discussed in the meeting.

The state government has blamed the occurrences of natural disasters and pandemic, distorted policies of the Union government, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) without much contemplation, delayed distribution of GST compensation and imposition of cuts in the borrowing limit of the state by the Union government for the economic crisis.