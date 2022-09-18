CM Pinarayi meets CM Bommai: Karnataka rejects all rail proposals by Kerala

Rejecting three of Kerala’s proposed interstate railway projects, CM Bommai said they run through eco-sensitive areas in the Western Ghats and the impact must be studied.

news Politics

Moments after his meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, September 18, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that all three major rail projects proposed by Kerala have been rejected. Talking to the media after meeting with the delegation headed by Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, CM Bommai said: "We are sister states and a lot of cultural exchange is also there. But, three railway projects proposed from Kasargod to Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru to Talacherry and Kanhangad-Kaniyur railway lanes come under eco-sensitive zones."

"The railway department had rejected the Kangar - Bantur - Kaniyur railway project. Now, the railways is maintaining that if the two states agree, the project could be pursued. So, they brought this proposal and it was rejected," CM Bommai said. Stating that the lane passes through the eco-sensitive Sullia-Subramanya stretch, Bommai added that they will examine the benefit for Karnataka passengers, as well as examine environmental challenges. “We have clearly told them that until then, it is not possible to give consent," he said. "The projects will pass through the national parks, tiger sanctuaries and elephant sanctuaries. These are old proposals. Earlier also we have rejected them and now also we have said no to them," said the Karnataka CM.

The two Chief Ministers also discussed border issues, and one of the topics discussed was night travel and highway running through the Bandipur tiger reserve. Opening the National Highway passing through the ecologically sensitive Bandipur tiger reserve for night traffic had been a long pending demand of Kerala. The southern state had also approached the Supreme Court to allow night traffic along the stretch, and filed an affidavit saying it was “highly discriminating” for the people living in the surrounding areas of Bandipur National Park to restrict their right to move freely. However, during the meeting, CM Bommai told CM Vijayan that the highway running along the Bandipur Tiger Reserve cannot be opened citing Supreme Court order.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan met with CM Bommai in Bengaluru, before heading to Chikballapur district for the state-level CPI(M) convention. On arrival, Vijayan was honoured with the traditional 'Mysuru Peta' headgear and a sandalwood garland. The leaders discussed the rail projects between Mysuru-Thalassery, and Nilambur-Nanjangud. The Kerala government is eager to extend the proposed SilverLine high speed rail route till Mangaluru city from Kerala, sources told IANS. The meeting is in continuation of the South Zone Committee convention of South Indian Chief Ministers at Thiruvananthapuram. Following his meeting with Bommai, Pinarayi visited Begapalli in Karnataka’s Chikballapur district, where he addressed the state level convention of the Karnataka CPI(M).