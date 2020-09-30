CM Pinarayi denies Chennithala's claims that Kerala to bring ordinance to ban CBI

The CBI had recently registered an FIR over allegations relating to the Life Mission housing project, a state scheme for providing houses to the poor.

news Politics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday denied the allegation raised by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala that the ruling LDF government is planning to bring in an ordinance to â€˜ban CBIâ€™. The Opposition leader had alleged that the state government is in the process of bringing such an ordinance to prevent the agency from carrying out any probe in the state.

Chennithala had said that the file in this regard was at the table of the secretary Law Department. "If the state government was planning such an ordinance, Congress would approach the Governor and request him not to sign it. Why is the Chief Minister planning to block the CBI?" Chennithala asked.

However, Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the Congress governments in other states might have taken such steps but Kerala is not planning to ban the CBI and that the state welcomes the agency to do its duty.

"The state government had earlier made it clear that we will consider bringing up a new law to counter the attack on women through social media. That is under consideration and the only one under consideration. Let the CBI do its duty. Some Congress governments might have taken such a stance and such decisions. However, we have not taken such decisions," Vijayan said.

The CBI had recently registered an FIR (first information report) over allegations relating to the Life Mission housing project, a state scheme for providing houses to the poor, at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur. An FIR was filed in a Kochi court in the case under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 based on a complaint filed by Wadakkanchery Congress MLA Anil Akkara against the builders who got the contract of the project.

While Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builders and Developers in Kochi, is the first accused in the case, and an official from Sane Ventures is the second accused.

Red Crescent, a non-governmental organisation based in the United Arab Emirates, signed an agreement with the Kerala governmentâ€™s Life Mission. Later, another agreement was signed between the Consular General in UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram and Unitac Builders, to build 140 flats in Wadakkanchery, which will be funded by the Red Crescent.

According to the Times of India, the Consulate also signed an agreement with Sane Ventures to construct a hospital complex for women and children, in addition to the apartment complex.

Incidentally, Santosh Eappen, who is one of the two directors of Unitac Logistics Private Limited, is also a partner of its sister company, Sane Ventures Llp (limited liability partnership), which deals with post and telecommunications.

MLA Anil Akkara alleged that the Life Mission, an agency under the state of Kerala, private companies and others have violated the FCRA by accepting funds from a foreign agency for the project without seeking permission from the Union government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: CBI starts probe into Kerala's Life Mission housing project, books builder

Watch visuals of Life Mission officials appearing in CBI office: