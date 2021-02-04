CM, MLAs might receive COVID-19 vaccines soon: TN Health Minister

news Coronavirus

Beneficiaries aged above 50, the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and journalists are likely to be vaccinated against coronavirus soon, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar indicated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to ruling party legislator, S Semmalai, who sought to know when the vaccination could be made available to the general public and the MLAs, the Minister said so far, about 1,33,000 frontline workers have been vaccinated.

The state has received 12.34 lakh plus doses of COVID-19 vaccines and over 8.50 lakh beneficiaries including health, police and revenue employees have been identified, he said.

Hesitation in getting any vaccine administered was usual and in order to bring a sense of confidence among the beneficiaries he and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan got the 'Covaxin' jabs and many district collectors have volunteered to get the vaccine administered, he said and thanked them.

As per norms, the vaccination was now being provided for frontline workers and had the Union government allowed, the Chief Minister, Ministers and the Speaker could have been vaccinated, giving confidence to the people, he said.

"The government has sent a proposal to the Centre to provide vaccination for beneficiaries aged above 50, the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and journalists," he said.

A favourable reply was likely from the Centre in a week or two and then MLAs and other proposed beneficiaries would be vaccinated free of cost according to the Chief Minister's directive, the Minister said.

COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in Tamil Nadu on January 16 in which Covaxin and Covishield were made available to be administered to healthcare workers and other frontline workers. Those who were willing to get the vaccine were asked to register through the CoWIN portal and they would be allotted date and a time to get the vaccination done through designated centres.