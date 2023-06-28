CM Kejriwal once again slams Union govt on its Delhi ordinance

Sharing a write-up of retired Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur, CM Kejriwal said that the judge has exposed the unconstitutionality of the Union government’s ordinance on controlling the administrative services in Delhi.

"The ordinance comes out as a constitutional fraud on the people of Delhi, its elected representatives, and the Constitution," Supreme Court Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur writes, exposing the unconstitutionality of the Centre's ordinance," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter while sharing an excerpt from the article.

Notably, Kejriwal has met with a number of opposition parties seeking their support against the Union government on the ordinance issue. He has also said that, as of now, only Congress is not coming out clean on its stance against the Union government.

The entire Opposition, except Congress, has supported him in voting against the Union government’s ordinance in Parliament, the CM has stated.