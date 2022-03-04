CM KCR to visit Ranchi, hand over compensation to soldiers killed in Galwan clash

Telangana CM â€‹â€‹KCR, along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, will hand over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is currently camping in the national capital, will proceed to Ranchi on Friday, March 4, to fulfil his promise given to extend support to the families of jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border. An official release from the CMâ€™s office on Thursday night said that KCR, along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren will hand over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers. The event will be held at Soren's official residence at Ranchi.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonged to Telangana, who was martyred in the Galwan clashes. KCR had announced Rs 5 crore for the family of Col B Santosh Babu, who along with 19 other soldiers, was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15, 2020. Santosh Babu was a resident of Suryapet town in Telangana.

Rao then announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who were martyred in the same clash. In this backdrop, to keep the promise, the CM will be going to Jharkhand and hand over financial assistance to the kin of two jawans who were martyred, the release said. KCR will extend help to other jawans who were martyred at Galwan, as promised later after polls as there is model code of conduct in place in some of the states.

Since a model code of conduct is in force in various states due to the ongoing Assembly elections, the Chief Minister will extend help to families of other Jawans later, the CMO said.

KCR, also the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has been camping in Delhi for the last three days to hold talks with leaders of various parties as part of his efforts to forge an alliance against the BJP. He also recently met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and farmer leader Ramesh Tikait in Delhi.