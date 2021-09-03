CM KCR meets PM Modi, requests funds for textile park and an IIM in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao submitted requests for several educational institutions and development projects in the state.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, September 3, and submitted several requests related to development projects and the establishment of educational institutions. At the meeting, which lasted about 50 minutes, CM KCR also sought a review of IPS cadre in the state, in accordance with the reorganised districts and the associated administrative setup of police units. KCR was in Delhi also to lay the foundation stone for the TRS party office in the national capital, to be called Telangana Bhavan.

Regarding development projects in the state, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) — meant to improve connectivity in remote rural areas — KCR sought additional funds for the scheme, and up-gradation of the roads from 3.75 metres lane to 5.5 metres bituminous pavement for the entire eligible length of nearly 4000 km. He also requested that the Union government completely fund road works for improved connectivity in remote areas with the presence of “Left Wing Extremism”, instead of putting them in the CSS (Centrally Sponsored Schemes) format where states are required to contribute their share in 60:40 ratio. He also sought sanction for the Hyderabad Nagpur Industrial Corridor project.

The Chief Minister also requested a grant-in-aid of Rs 1000 crore for the development of an integrated state-of-the-art textile park in Warangal, which is set to come up in an area of around 2000 acres. “It is estimated that in order to develop the infrastructural facilities in the park to international standards, an investment of nearly Rs1,600 crores is required. Given the scale of financial requirement, I am sure that you will appreciate that we need to be supported in this venture by the Government of India,” KCR wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

KCR also requested that the Union government sanction district-wise Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) as per the district reorganisation that was done in 2016. However, only nine districts currently have Navodaya Vidyalayas, in Ranga Reddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal Urban, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar and Kamareddy. The CM requested that the remaining 21 rural districts also be sanctioned 21 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

He also noted that no IIM has been sanctioned so far due to the presence of the ISB (Indian School of Business) in Hyderabad. Noting that ISB is a private institution with exorbitant fees, KCR requested that an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) be established in Telangana, for which land will be provided in the premises of the University of Hyderabad “as there is more than 2000 acres of land in the HCU campus, allotted by the State Government.” He also requested that the Ministry of Education take action to start a Tribal University in the state, as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act, 2014, and also sanction an IIIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology) in Karimnagar under the Ministry of Education’s PPP model.

As part of a review of IPS cadre in accordance with the reorganised districts, with the police administration being reorganised into 20 police districts and 9 police Commissionerates, in place of 9 police districts and 2 police Commissionerates that existed earlier. While the Ministry of Home Affairs had done an IPS cadre review earlier in 2016, where 76 senior duty posts and 139 total authorized posts were approved for the state, KCR noted that the state government has since sought the creation of additional posts, to take the number up to 105 senior duty posts and 195 total authorized posts.

Also read: KCR lays foundation stone for TRS office in Delhi: What TRS, BJP and others have to say