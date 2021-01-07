CM KCR complains of burning sensation in the lungs, undergoes tests

The Chief Ministerâ€™s personal physicians advised him to undergo tests after the preliminary examination.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) underwent diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospitals on Thursday after he complained of a burning sensation in his lungs. Preliminary examinations were carried out following which he was advised to undergo diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospitalâ€™s Secunderabad branch.

The Chief Ministerâ€™s personal physician Dr MV Rao, Pulmonologist Dr Navneeth Sagar and Cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar conducted the preliminary medical examinations and advised the CM to undergo diagnostic tests. The team of doctors reportedly suggested CM to undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test, CT (Computerised Tomography) scan and other tests to diagnose the issue for further medical treatment.

Security arrangements were made in and around Yashoda Hospital in the wake of CMâ€™s visit.

On Thursday afternoon, CM KCR and his cabinet colleagues along with other dignitaries attended the swearing in ceremony of Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli along with state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In January 2020, CM KCR visited Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda after he developed high fever following a bout of cough and cold. However, at that point of time the CMâ€™s office informed the media that the visit was part of his routine health checkup.

Earlier in July, three journalists were booked on the accusation of spreading false news saying CM KCR has COVID-19. In August, the Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad arrested a man from Mumbai airport, soon after he landed from Dubai, as he allegedly spread rumours on Facebook about CM KCRâ€™s health.

Expressing concern, Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, a Telugu journalist, moved High Court in July with a mandamus writ petition seeking details about the health and the location of Telangana CM KCR.