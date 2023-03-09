CM KCR to chair key BRS meet on Mar 10, a day before Kavitha's ED interrogation

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive which will be held at the BRS headquarters on Friday.

A joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive will be held at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, on Friday, March 10. The meeting will be presided by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The call for the crucial meeting comes at a time when TRS MLC and daughter of CM KCR, Kavitha K, has been summoned to the national capital by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation into the liquor scam.

BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party State Executive Committee, district party presidents, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, state level Corporation chairpersons, DCMS and DCCB chairpersons will participate in the extended meeting. CM KCR has conveyed that all the invitees must attend this meeting. Speaking to TNM, a senior TRS leader, on condition of anonymity said that the upcoming Telangana election will be the main agenda of the meeting.

“The meeting is to prepare the cadre and to move into election mode. Constituency incharges will be announced and party activities will be discussed. The upcoming assembly election will remain the main agenda of the meeting.”

When asked whether ED summoning Kavitha will be part of the meeting’s agenda, the source said, “There is a chance that the CM will warn leaders that the union government will use the agencies to target and harass them. A show of strength is not on the party leadership’s mind at the moment, but we will surely convey our dissatisfaction on the targeted harassment of Kavitha.

Kavitha, a Member of Legislative Council, has already left for Delhi. She has written to the ED saying that she will appear for the interrogation on March 11. She was initially summoned by the ED and asked to appear on March 9. The MLC said in a statement on Wednesday morning that as a law-abiding citizen, she will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies.