CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stones for three Oberoi hotels in AP

CM Jagan is on his three day tour to YSR Kadapa and is participating in the inauguration of development projects.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, July 9 laid the foundation stone for the construction of 7-star Oberoi Hotel at Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district. The CM later virtually laid the foundation stone for two hotels of the luxury hospitality group that will be established in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The development comes as a follow-up of the MoU signed with the Oberoi Group at the Global Investors Summit at Visakhapatnam in March this year.

Gandikota is located in Jammalamadugu constituency is known as Grand Canyon in India and is a popular tourist destination in the state. “The Oberoi Hotel and Resort will play an anchor role and attract more projects. The project would provide direct and indirect employment to 500 to 800 persons besides boosting development in and around Gandikota,” CM Jagan said.

Addressing the public meeting the Chief Minister said, “A luxury hotel's foundation stone was laid today at Gandikota, and the foundation stone for the Jindal Steel Factory was laid here in Jammalamadugu last year. This region will become an industrial and tourist hub as a result of the rapid development that is taking place here.”

Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and Visakhapatnam District Collector Dr A Mallikharjuna also interacted with the Chief Minister virtually and explained about the land and other facilities provided to the Oberoi Group Hotels for the construction of the hotels.

CM Jagan is on his three day tour to YSR Kadapa and is participating in the inauguration of development projects. On Sunday the Chief Minister inaugurated a new municipal office building in his constituency, Pulivendula. Meanwhile, the chief minister will inaugurate a manufacturing unit of Dixon Technologies at the Kopparthi industrial area on Monday. “The new industrial unit established by the Dixon group would provide direct employment to 1000 people immediately and to another 1000 people in a month's time after inauguration,” the Chief Minister said.