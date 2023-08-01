CM Jagan lays foundation stone for Andhraâ€™s first Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan lay the foundation stone for nearly 50 projects of Rs 138 developed by GVMC and inaugurate projects at Andhra University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, August 1. Along with it, the CM also laid the foundation stone for development works undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) in the district and inaugurated new projects at Andhra University.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, â€œBuilt across 13-acres of space, this mall may be the largest in South India. The second phase will involve setting up the IT space in the remaining land. There are also plans to build a convention center. These changes will increase Visakhapatnam's visibility on a global scale. Additionally, tens of thousands of jobs will be created.

The Raheja Group is constructing the facility on 17 acres of land belonging to Visakhapatnam Port Trust. While the mall would come up in 13 acres, a hotel and an IT tower would also come up in the area. According to officials, the Raheja Group is establishing Inorbit Mall with an investment of Rs 600 crore in an area of 6 lakh square feet. It is all set to become operational in three years. The Raheja group had reportedly paid more than Rs 100 crores as a lease payment for 30 years to the Port.

The Chief Minister arrived at Visakhapatnam airport at 10.45 am and headed to Kailaspuram to lay the foundation stone for the Inorbit mall in Kailasapuram.

Later, he laid the foundation stone for nearly 50 projects of Rs 138 developed by GVMC, including Rs 106 crore drinking water schemes in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam under Amruth scheme. The CM will also lay a foundation stone for Rs 16 crore road widening in main junctions in the city.

Chief Minister Jagan also inaugurated development works at Andhra University which includes Element Pharma Incubation and Bio Monitoring Hub, Tech Startup Incubation Center I-Hub, AU Digital Zone and smart classroom complex-Algorithm, AU School of International Business, and AU Avanti Aquaculture Innovation Skill Hub.