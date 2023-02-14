CM Jagan launches twenty tourist police stations in Andhra Pradesh

The newly launched tourist police stations will start functioning at RK Beach in Vizag and other religious and tourist places in the state.

news Tourism

In a move aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday, February 14, launched 20 tourist police stations. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the police stations at 20 important religious and tourist places in various districts. Launching the police stations virtually from his official residence in Amaravati, he said the security kiosks would work as additional police stations and attend to complaints from tourists.

The newly launched tourist police stations would now start functioning at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR district, Kukkuteswara Swamy temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Pushkar Ghat at Rajahmundry, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district, Manginapudi Beach and Mopidevi Temple in Krishna district, Indrakeeladri Temple and Bhavani Island in NTR district, Mypadu Beach and Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Penchalakona in SPSR Nellore district, Mahanandi and Ahobilam temples in Nandyal district, Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Horsley Hills in Annamayya district and Lepakshi temple in Satya Sai district.

The Chief Minister revealed that the tourist police stations would be run by specially trained police personnel and headed by a Sub-Inspector or Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer. Linked with local police stations, each tourist police station would have six police personnel including women constables.

Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, Jagan suggested that the contact phone number of the responsible police officials should be prominently displayed at all tourist police stations. He said he hoped that the enhanced tourism security would help boost the traffic of tourists in the state. Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava and senior police officials were present.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy who was in Amaravati on Tuesday spoke about domestic tourism in the country and said that under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Andhra Pradesh got Rs 141 crore so far for various projects for which the state tourism department is the implementing agency. Kishan Reddy urged the state government to ensure that Yuva Tourism Clubs are opened in every educational institution in the state for familiarisation with tourist destinations. He participated in various programs related to his ministry. After offering puja in Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, the Union Minister launched the Buddha Circuit and participated in several other programmes. He formally handed over an ancient Amaravati artefact brought from Britain to the Archaeological Survey of India Museum. State Tourism Minister RK Roja and AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju also attended the programmes, a press release from his office said.