CM Jagan launches 'American Corner' at Andhra University

This is the third such centre in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched an â€˜American Cornerâ€™ at Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam. American Corner is a partnership between the United States Consulate and Andhra University, which aims to provide educational and cultural opportunities for the students. This is the third such centre in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister launched the facility in the presence of US Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman and USAID Mission Director, Veena Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that this outreach programme will further be enhanced to have an American Consul in Visakhapatnam hopefully in near future. Having American Corner in AU will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and also supporting students to study abroad in the best universities. Jagan Mohan Reddy who participated in the event virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli stated that this initiative would play a very vital role in the lives of the students and thanked the officials for bringing this to Vizag.

Chief Minister Office of the Andhra in a statement said "Honble @ysjagan virtually inaugurated the American Corner at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister thanked the American Consul General Joel Reifman for his efforts in setting up the first American Corner in AP (sic)."

It was my pleasure @AndhraPradeshCM and thanks @ysjagan for your leadership and vision in such a great initiative and event. https://t.co/JfaFscW1Yp September 23, 2021

US Consul General Joel Reifman too expressed his pleasure to be part of the initiative. Joel Reifman further said that the corner would play a â€˜pivotalâ€™ role in turning many opportunities into reality. The American Corner is expected to offer space for public gathering and focus on development of English language, women empowerment besides providing latest information on US education and to bridge the gap between the US and Andhra Pradesh, according to a release.

The event was attended by Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, IT Electronics and Communication Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Hema Chandra Reddy and others.

With inputs from IANS