CM Jagan directs police, excise officials to make Andhra narcotics-free

During a review meeting held in Amaravati, the CM said that apart from narcotics, the police should pay special attention to curbing of illicit liquor and improving the performance of policewomen.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, December 19, directed the officials of the police and excise departments to work towards making the state narcotics-free. During a review meeting of the Excise and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) held in Amaravati, he said that apart from narcotics, the police should pay special attention to curbing of illicit liquor and improving the performance of policewomen.

Jagan stressed the need for a more coordinated way to ensure effective functioning of Disha Act and App for the safety of women, according to an official release from the CMO. Higher officials in the police department should meet every Thursday to conduct a video conference with the district SPs (superintendents of police) on narcotics and illicit liquor, among others, it further said.

Besides that, focus should be laid by the officials on improving the performance of 15,000 policewomen and ensuring the implementation of Disha Act more effectively, Jagan said. The police department should collaborate more with the Excise and SEB in making the state narcotics-free. For this, a coordination meeting should be held every Tuesday to review the measures taken by the SEB and Excise authorities against illicit liquor and curb cultivation of ganja. Along with SEBâ€™s toll-free number, large hoardings should be erected at all colleges and universities within a month to control narcotics use among students, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that 1.15 lakh families in the state have been given Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) certificates for 2.82 lakh acres and directed the officials to give a report on the measures taken in relation to the development of those lands.

During the meeting, the officials explained to him about the steps taken to control illicit liquor, destruction of ganja plants, and measures taken against the growers and registration of cases. Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy were among those who participated in the meeting.