CM BSY lights 'virtual' lamp to kick start construction of Shivamogga airport

The 'land worship' programme and the laying of the foundation stone for the airport was conducted in Shivamogga.

news Airport

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday lit a customary lamp via video conference to mark the laying of the foundation stone and the start of works for the construction of the airport in Shivamogga district.

Yediyurappa, whose constituency Shikaripura is from Shivamogga district, initiated the work on the airport in a symbolic manner from his home office 'Krishna' in Bengaluru.

The 'land worship' programme and the laying of the foundation stone for the airport was conducted in Shivamogga.

This is the first airport to be built in the Malnad region of Karnataka and it is expected to take a year for the construction to be completed.

Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister, and Shankargouda Patil, political secretary to the CM, and officials from the Public Works Department were present for the event.

TNM had earlier reported that the airport in Shivamogga might stop Montagu’s Harrier, a European/Central Asian migratory bird, from visiting Shivamogga due to the habitat loss and disturbance caused by flight operations.The migratory bird visits Sogane village every year, the same place the airport is set to come up.

Read: Migratory bird Montagu’s Harrier may lose habitat with airport coming up in Shivamogga

Yediyurappa had earlier laid the foundation stone for the construction of an airport in Shivamogga in 2008 but the construction did not commence for years due to differences between the partners of the company which was contracted to build the airport and the delay in clearing the hurdles for safe operation of flights.

The proposal was brought back to life in 2019 after Yediyurappa once again took charge as Chief Minister in the state. He was toppled from his position in 2013 by Congress led by Siddaramaiah and in 2018 by HD Kumaraswamy who led a coalition government for a year working with the Congress.