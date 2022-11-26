CM Bommai says Karnataka govt considering implementation of Uniform Civil Code

CM Bommai said that his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government is 'seriously' mulling implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to ensure equality. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, he said that "his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."

According to CM Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC, to study all the aspects before taking a call on it. Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga on Friday, the CM said the Preamble of the Constitution speaks of equality and fraternity. Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, ".. we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on at the country and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes."

"I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people's welfare possible and bring equality, but also we will take all strong measures to implement it," he said. Under the Uniform Civil Code, the personal laws based on scriptures and customs of every religious community in India will be replaced with a common set of laws applicable equally to all citizens.