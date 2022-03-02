CM Bommai says details awaited on Karnataka student reportedly injured in Ukraine

There are reports that a student from Haveri district was injured in the shelling that killed 22-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda on Tuesday.

news Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is trying to find out details about the student from Haveri district who was reportedly injured due to the shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv city. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda was India's first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in the eastern European country.

To a query on the condition of the injured person in the shelling that killed Naveen, Bommai said he is trying to gather the details. "I am trying to find out. One report says that the person is safe as he was not with him, another report says he is injured. We are waiting for confirmation," Bommai said.

On Tuesday, Bommai had said two students from Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district were also there during the attack. "One is injured while the other is safe," Bommai had said.

State government officials were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, he had said.

Meanwhile, Russia will investigate the death of the 21-year-old Indian medical student in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said on Wednesday.

Naveen Shekarappa, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

"I want to express our sympathy to the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and to the entire Indian nation over the tragedy," Alipov said at a media briefing.

"Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the areas of intense conflict...and a proper investigation of this unfortunate incident," he said.

On Tuesday night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Naveen's body has been identified and taken to a morgue in the university and that Indian authorities are in touch with the local administration in Kharkiv to bring back the mortal remains.