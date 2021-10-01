Clubhouse users will soon be able to record a room, save it on profile

Audio chat app Clubhouse said that rooms must be public to record and creators and moderators are the ones who can record.

Atom SOCIAL MEDIA

Popular audio chat app Clubhouse is adding a bunch of new features, including one many people have been wanting for a whileâ€“ in-app recording. Clubhouse users will be able to record a room, save it to their profile and club, or download it, The Verge reported.

The audio chat app is calling the feature â€˜replaysâ€™. Creators and moderators are the ones who can record, and they can toggle that option on or off. Rooms must be public to be recorded. Along with full recordings, users will be able to create 30-second shareable clips in rooms that allow it.

The app is also gaining a search feature so people can type a keyword or name and receive the rooms, people, clubs, and bios that match. Finally, spatial audio is also now coming to Android devices after rolling out to iOS devices in August.

To create a clip, users can tap on a scissor icon that will capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely.

Last month, the audio chat app officially launched a new way to invite people to audio chats called â€˜Waveâ€™ for all users on iOS and Android.

With Wave, users can invite friends to a live audio room just by tapping a waving hand emoji. Once they receive their invitation, they can choose to join your call and immediately get added to an audio room.

To send a Wave, users can swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tape the wave button next to the person they would like to chat with.

They will get a notification that you said hello and know that you are open to chatting. If they are too, they can join a private room with you -- open just to the people you waved at.

You can keep it to one social circle, introduce friends from different groups to each other, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone.

If someone doesn't immediately respond, you can continue to use Clubhouse as you normally would, the report said.

The company also said, to avoid confusion, if you have the app on in the background, you won't immediately be pulled into a room if someone responds.