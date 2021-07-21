The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Wednesday, July 21, announced that rains are expected across different parts of Karnataka until Thursday night. The KSNDMC indicated that the coastal and Malnad regions in the state might experience moderate rains, however, with heavy to very heavy rains likely in isolated places in these regions. The KSNMDC also predicted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area would witness isolated light to moderate rain. It further forecasted that the weather in this area would be “generally cloudy sky with isolated very light to moderate rains” until Saturday, July 24

The KSNDMC also said that there will be light to moderate rains in widespread or scattered areas in north interior districts of Karnataka. It further said that heavy rains in isolated areas are likely in these districts. Of these, Belagavi is likely to witness light to moderate rains. Other districts in this region are likely to experience very light or moderate rains. “Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Belagavi district and very light to moderate rains likely over remaining (areas),” the KSNDMC said

The south interior districts of Karnataka are likely to witness light or moderate rains in scattered and isolated manner over the region. Within this region, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts will experience light to moderate rains. The other south interior districts will experience very light to light rains

Last week, Karnataka saw heavy rains amid the southwestern monsoon, with the KSNDMC issuing red, orange and yellow alerts in several districts of the state. The coastal and Malnad districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts, were issued a red warning. An orange warning was issued to coastal and northern parts of Karnataka like Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi. Bengaluru saw cool temperatures, between 20-25 degree celsius, in this period.