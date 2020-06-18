Cleartrip launches ‘TravelSafe’ to help address safety concerns of travellers

This new product offering provides customers curated information around travel trends, safety measures, and airline and regulatory policies.

Underlining its commitment to making travel simple, travel technology platform Cleartrip has launched “TravelSafe” across all its markets in the Middle East and India. This new product offering was soft launched first on May 23 and provides customers curated information around travel trends, travel planning, safety measures, protocols to be adhered to during travel, and airline and regulatory policies.

TravelSafe aims to alleviate safety concerns of customers and helps customers plan their travel taking into account various changes announced by governments, airports and suppliers. TravelSafe is frequently updated for any changes, and content is curated for respective domains.

Commenting on the launch, Stuart Crighton, CEO, Cleartrip said, “The pandemic has had a significant impact on customer behaviour. We anticipate safety to be a primary determinant of travel plans. We have built TravelSafe with the objective of providing a curated view on all safety concerns that customers may have around travel. We will continue to update the content frequently and bring it in a richer form to further simplify it for our customers”

The Indian government has permitted the opening up of domestic aviation with appropriate guidelines. Airlines, airport and state governments have also come out with their own set of regulations some of which are dynamically updated. “This can be overwhelming for our customers and in an attempt to cut through this complexity, we have come out with TravelSafe,” said Balu Ramachandran, Global Head - Air Product, Cleartrip.

He added, “TravelSafe provides customers curated information in one location that can help answer questions ranging from travel statistics, quarantine rules, airport and airline policy thus simplifying safe air travel for our customers. Customers are experiencing uncertainty and hence we have created products like TravelSafe and Flexifly to address concerns around safety and flexibility to increase customer confidence to travel.”