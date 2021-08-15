Class VIII student dies after bicycle mishap in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode

Thirteen-year-old Brinda Vinod reportedly sustained internal injuries and succumbed days later.

news Accident

A class VIII student died in Kozhikode of Kerala days after a bicycle ride went wrong. Brinda Vinod was reportedly taking her first trip on her new bicycle when she lost control of the bike and it fell, with the handle striking her body and causing her internal injury. Surgery and treatment could not save the young girl and Brinda died days after the accident.

Asianet News reports that Brinda had long desired a bicycle and her father Vinod had just bought it for her. She was taking her first trip early in the morning one day to show the vehicle to her friends. But she lost control while riding the cycle downhill. There was apparently no external injury. However, she later vomited blood and there was a serious injury to her internal organs. Though she had surgery and was in a hospital for several days, Brinda could not be saved.

The video shows a gathering of neighbours and relatives outside the family house in Chavarambalam, all shocked by the sudden death of the young girl.

A relative is quoted as saying that Brinda already had breathing difficulties earlier and she had an infection. The accident seriously injured her small intestine. After her surgery, she was under treatment for 10 days.

Brinda, who studied at the St Josephâ€™s Anglo Indian Girlsâ€™ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode, wanted to be fit, said another relative. She is survived by her parents Vinod and Saritha. Her body was cremated at the crematorium on Mavoor road.