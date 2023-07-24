Class 7 student dies by suicide in Bengaluru due to alleged bullying by teachers

A police official at the Kumbalagodu police station said that the investigation into the case is underway.

news Death

A class 7 student died by suicide on Thursday, July 20, near Kengeri in Bengaluru after she was allegedly bullied by her school teachers. Sameeksha was a student at Tattva school in Kumbalgodu. The Kumbalagodu police station have registered a case and are investigating the death.

Prajwal, Sameeksha’s uncle, told TNM that Sameeksha had been refusing to go to her school for a month. He said that she had grown very conscious of her appearance and often asked questions about it. Sameeksha’s friends also told the family that she would often get scolded and punished for no reason during her classes, he claimed.

“When her mother said that she would come to the school and talk to the authorities, Sameeksha begged them not to because she feared that it would lead to them bullying her more. There was an incident where she was scolded simply for complaining that the washrooms were dirty,” Prajwal alleged.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death but we are probing all the allegations made by the victim’s family,” a police official told TNM.

TNM reached out to Tattva school for a response and the article will be updated once it’s received.

Sameeksha’s death comes close on the heels of another student’s suicide in Bengaluru. Aditya Prabhu, a BTech student in Bengaluru’s PES University died by suicide on July 17.

Aditya carried a mobile phone to the examination hall. He was caught by the invigilator. Later, Aditya was allegedly subjected to verbal harassment by the authorities following which he died by suicide.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.