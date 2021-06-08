Class 5 Kerala girl thanks SC for COVID-19 intervention, CJI Ramana repsonds to her

“I am happy and feel proud,” wrote 10-year-old Lidwina Joseph in a letter that included an illustration of a judge with a gavel smashing a coronavirus.

news Court

When Lidwina Joseph, a Class 5 students from Kerala, heard that the Supreme Court had passed a series of orders in May to alleviate the severe oxygen shortage at Delhi hospitals at the height of the COVID-19 second wave, she felt “happy and proud” of the steps taken by the court, she wrote in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India.

In response to her letter, Chief Justice Ramana sent a letter of his own to the young girl.

10-year-old Lidwina’s letter featured an illustration of a scroll and a judge smashing a coronavirus with a gavel, along with the tricolour and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. She wrote that she reads the national news in the Hindu. “I was much worried about the deaths at Delhi and other parts of the country due to corona. From the newspaper I understood that your honourable court have intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against COVID-19.”

“I am happy and feel proud your honourable court have moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives,” the student from Kendraya Vidyala Thrissur wrote.

She went on to say that the steps taken, as she understands, helped “bring down COVID-19 and death rate in our country, especially in Delhi.”

In his response, CJI Ramana wrote that he had received the “beautiful” letter and the “heartwarming illustration” of a judge. “I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well being of people in the wake of pandemic. I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building.”

He also reportedly sent the student a signed copy of the Constitution.