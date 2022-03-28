Class 2 student dies in Chennai after school van runs over him

The 60-year-old driver of the van has been arrested and an investigation into the incident is underway, police have said.

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy died after he was run over by a school van inside the school campus where he studied, on Monday, March 28. The accident took place when the driver was reversing the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

The van had just finished dropping students at the school in Alwartirunagar in Chennai, when the driver was reversing the van and the young boy came under its wheels. The deceased has been identified as VJ Theeksheth, a class 2 student in a private matriculation school. According to the Times of India, the driver did not have an assistant, and he had failed to notice the boy walking behind the van.

Theeksheth had boarded his school van at the regular stop and reached school at 8.30 am. While walking to the classroom, Theeksheth remembered that he kept his bag in the van and walked back to the vehicle. The van driver Poongavanam (64), who did not notice the boy coming back for his bag, reversed the vehicle and knocked down Theeksheth. The boy was caught under the wheel, a police officer has said to TNIE.

Though the boy was rushed to a private hospital after the accident, he was declared dead by the doctors. The boyâ€™s body was later shifted to the Government Roypettah Hospital for a postmortem. The body was shifted even before the parents had arrived at the hospital.

Stating that the school management did not inform the parents about the accident as soon as it happened, the family members of the boy staged a protest in front of the school. Later, based on their complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Valasaravakkam police station and the driver has been arrested.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Chennai District Educational Officer (DEO) had visited the spot. Further, the Director of Matriculation Schools has sought a report about the incident from the DEO.

A week ago on March 21, a 15-year-old girl in Hebbal of Bengaluru, who was a class 9 student, was killed on the spot after she was run over by a garbage truck of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The accident happened while the girl was crossing the road, which she was forced to do as the pedestrian underpass was flooded.

