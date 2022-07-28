Class 12 student dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai

This is the fifth case of death by suicide of a student in Tamil Nadu in the last two weeks.

news Death

A class 12 student died by suicide at his residence near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district on Wednesday July 27, following which the authorities have initiated a probe into the incident. Police reports state that the boy's parents were out of town in Tiruchendur on that tragic day to pay respects at the family temple. This is the fifth case of death by suicide of a student in Tamil Nadu in the last two weeks.

The young boy had come home alone from school. The boy's neighbours called the parents and the police after they realised he hadn't left the house since getting home from school. When the parents and police arrived at the house, they discovered the boy's lifeless body.

According to the police, the boy had left a suicide note where he mentioned that despite his best efforts he was unable to do well in school, an IANS report stated.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress.

Earlier, a class 12 student, who was studying in Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School near Chinnasalem in , died at her hostel on Tuesday, July 12, and a note found in her room alleged that two teachers at the school “tortured” her, leading to her suicide.

On July 25, similar incidents involving two class 12 students who purportedly died by suicide were reported from the districts of Tiruvallur and Cuddalore.

According to India Today, a class 12 girl was found dead at her residence in Ayyambatti area near Sivakasi on July 26.

Expressing sorrow over the recent wave of student suicides, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the schools should teach children how to deal with "obstacles fearlessly."

"I am hurt by recent events in Tamil Nadu. Management of educational institutions should view education as a service rather than a business," he said.

"Students are coming to educational institutions only to get degrees. Education institutions should give self-confidence, courage, and power to students to manage all situations under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu students have to face their obstacles bravely," he added.

He urged students to avoid suicidal thoughts no matter how difficult the circumstances. "Students should never consider suicide under any circumstances. Revive the thought (process) to achieve more," he said.

According to the National Crime Record Bereau's (NCRB) 2020 report, one student dies by suicide every 42 minutes in India.

In 2020, there were 12,526 reported suicides in India. Of those, 6,598, or 53%, occurred in Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726