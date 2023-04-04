Class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu attacked by man for rejecting his advances

The girl was intercepted by the attacker when she was coming out of her school after finishing her board exams where he had attacked her with an aruval (a large sickle).

news Crime

A class 12 girl was attacked by a 22-year-old man on Monday, April 3, in Tamil Naduâ€™s Thoothukudi for rejecting his romantic advances. The girl was intercepted by the attacker Solai when she was coming out of her school after finishing her board exams where he had attacked her with an aruval (a large sickle). The girl has been admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital after suffering serious injuries while Solai had surrendered at the Thattaparai police station.

When the girl came out of her school after her final board examination, she and Solai reportedly got into an argument demanding that she accept his advances, according to the Times of India. However, the girl turned him down once again and Solai allegedly said that nobody should be able to â€˜getâ€™ her. He then took out his aruval and attacked her multiple times while onlookers, who were mostly students, managed to stop him. Solai had fled the scene after attacking her.

The Times of India reported that the school management was informed about the incident and the headmaster had taken the girl to a primary health centre nearby. After that, she was shifted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The girl has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and she is recovering from her injuries. Police sources told the Times of India that her condition is stable.