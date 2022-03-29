Class 10 student in Telangana found dead, police suspect rape and murder

The incident happened in Pudur mandal, under Chengomul police station limits in Vikarabad district.

news Crime

A 16-year-old Class 10 student was found dead on Monday, March 28, in a suspected case of rape and murder in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said. The body with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police. Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said it appears to be a rape and murder case, and efforts were on to identify and arrest the accused. A case of rape and murder was registered, the official added.

According to The New Indian Express, her body was found by the police with her clothes in a dishevelled state, and with head injuries. The incident happened in Pudur mandal, under Chengomul police station limits. A police official told reporters that on the morning of Monday, March 28, the victim, a minor girl, went out to attend natureâ€™s call when unidentified persons killed her. The post-mortem reportedly revealed that she had been raped and murdered.

Police have detained four young men for questioning, including a 19-year-old who was acquainted with the victim and met her often, according to The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Women's Commission Chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy expressed grief over the incident and said the Commission would make efforts to see that the culprits are brought to book. Describing the Class 10 student's death as atrocious, she expressed anguish that such incidents are happening due to lack of humanity, according to a commission statement. The commission would make all efforts to ensure the culprits are punished and also provide help to the deceased girl's family, it said. The commission had remained defunct without a head for nearly two years before former minister and TRS leader Sunitha Laxma Reddy took charge in January last year.

With PTI inputs