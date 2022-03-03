Class 10 student dies after classroom fight in Hyderabad

The 15-year-old had suffered head injuries in the incident, and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An argument during a game in classroom in Yousufguda in Hyderabad has led to the death of a Class 10 student, police said on Wednesday, March 2. The minor boy died after allegedly being hit by two of his classmates. The 15-year-old had suffered head injuries in the incident, and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An official of the Jubilee Hills police station said that during the lunch break, a few of the students decided to play cricket with a paper ball, which led to a fight. The victim was also hit by another student during the quarrel and he fell on a bench, police said. According to a report in The New Indian Express, they had a small argument during the game, following which the other two boys pounced on the victim and rained blows on him with their fists. Meanwhile, two other boys from the same class rushed and separated them. They took the victim aside, but he had collapsed on the ground by then.

As soon as the school management was informed, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital and then to a hospital in Film Nagar, where he was declared brought dead. Whether he died of the fist blows or after hitting the bench will be known after the post-mortem examination, an official said. The police added that they are examining the CCTV footage of the classroom.

According to a Times of India report, the school has denied that there was any fight. However, the police had stated that there was a scuffle in the classroom as shown in the CCTV footage. “The victim suffered a head injury and it could have happened either due to fist blows or after falling on the bench,” Banjara Hills ACP M Sudharshan told TOI.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for murder) and an investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)