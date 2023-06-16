Class 10 student in AP burnt to death allegedly by his sisterâ€™s stalker

Amarnath (15) was on his way to his tuition class when the attackers killed him by pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire.

A class 10 student named U Amarnath (15) was burnt alive in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Friday, June 16, allegedly by a man who had been sexually harassing his 17-year-old sister. The attackers poured petrol on Amarnath and set him on fire when he was on his way to tuition. He was rushed to a Government General Hospital at Guntur in critical condition, where he succumbed to burn injuries. The incident occurred in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli mandal on Friday morning.

In his dying declaration, the boy told police that Venkateshwar Reddy (21) and a few others torched him. Venkateshwar has been booked for Amarnathâ€™s murder, and for stalking his sister under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told TNM.

Amarnath's grandfather Reddaiah reportedly alleged that a man who has been harassing Amarnath's sister was responsible for the killing. Amarnath had reportedly pulled up Venkateshwar harassing his sister and questioned him for roaming around the college where his sister was studying. Police registered a case and launched a search for the assailants. SP Vakul Jindal said that Venkateshwar had been detained and was under interrogation.

