Clashes at Naidu’s house in Andhra: TDP, YSRCP leaders booked

The episode was triggered by senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu’s derogatory remarks against CM Jagan.

The Andhra Pradesh Police registered four cases on Saturday, September 18 in connection with the incidents that took place near the residence of the former chief minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Friday. A case was registered at Tadepalli police station against opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders based on a complaint given by the driver of ruling YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh. Another case was booked against MLA Jogi Ramesh and other YSRCP leaders based on a complaint by TDP leaders.

Jogi Ramesh and his supporters had on Friday tried to lay siege to Naidu's house to condemn certain remarks made by senior TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues. TDP leaders and workers tried to stop them. This led to tension and a clash between the two groups. Both groups have alleged that members of the opposite group attacked them with sticks and stones.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the clashing groups. Leaders of both parties blamed each other for the incident and lodged complaints with Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang. Based on a complaint by Jogi Ramesh's driver T Ramu, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against TDP leaders. As Ramu belongs to a Scheduled Caste, a case was registered under sections 3(1) and 3(2) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act. TDP leaders were also booked under 11 different sections of IPC for rioting, being armed with deadly weapons and unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, Jogi Ramesh said they had gone to Naidu's house for a peaceful protest but they were attacked by TDP workers with sticks and stones and his car was damaged. The YSRCP leader alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the attack on them. He said the TDP chief was the brain behind Ayyanna Patrudu's vulgar language against the chief minister.

On the other hand, Guntur police have registered a case against TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), for his speech that triggered the entire episode, The New Indian Express reported. Ayyanna Patrudu had used derogatory language while speaking about CM Jagan and other YSRCP leaders, referring to them as “garbage people” for introducing a garbage tax in urban local bodies. Police officers’ associations in the state have also condemned Ayyanna Patrudu’s derogatory remarks against the police.

TDP state general secretary Panchumarthy Anuradha on Saturday asked the chief minister whether he was using his party MLAs and activists as 'hired goons' to target and torture the political opponents. She said it was unfortunate that Jogi Ramesh brought “gangsters” and resorted to violence at the leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu's residence.

