Clash in exam dates: Aspirants demand postponement of Telangana SI exam

Aspirants are demanding that the Telangana government postpone the Sub Inspector of police exam as it is clashing with the Central Armed Police Forces and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection exams.

Police job aspirants in Telangana are demanding that the government defer the date of the Sub Inspector (SI) examination, set to be held on August 7, as it is clashing with other competitive exams. Over 2.45 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the SI exam for over 500 posts notified across multiple zones in the state. However, according to several aspirants, over 20,000 candidates are also appearing for the Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) exam, which is set to be conducted on the same day.

Candidates who have applied for both exams told TNM that they would lose the opportunity to attend multiple exams if they are conducted on the same date. Besides the SI and CAPF exams, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam is also scheduled for the same day. Many candidates said that they have applied for all three exams as there is similarity in the syllabus of the qualifying exam.

One aspirant who has applied for both CAPF-AC and Telangana SI exam said, “I’ve been waiting for the Telangana police SI recruitment exam since 2019. As there was no clarification on when the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) notification will be issued, I also applied for the CAPF exam which notified the date much earlier. But now the TSLPRB does not seem to be considering deferring the exam despite numerous representations and emails to the concerned officials.”

Another candidate who has been preparing for the SI exam for the last few years said that many candidates like him who are about to cross the age criteria will lose their one final opportunity to get an SI job if the government does not postpone the exam. Seeking anonymity, he told TNM, “I’m already 27. This time I got an opportunity as the government increased the age limit to 30 years. But this is my last chance, I will lose it if the government does not change the exam date.”

While the TSLPRB has announced that hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded from July 30, aspirants are requesting the officials to consider their demand to postpone the exam.

Aspirants have also reached out to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other officials on Twitter. Opposition parties Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party have also demanded that the government postpone the SI exam.