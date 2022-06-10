CJI Ramana opens special courts for red sanders smuggling cases in Andhra

The region bordering Tamil Nadu is notorious for red sander smuggling and a large pendency of cases as a result, led to the state government taking the initiative to set up special courts.

Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana on Thursday, June 9, inaugurated two special courts meant for trial of red sanders smuggling cases in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and other judicial and top district officials attended the inaugural.

The special courts have come up at the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) complex in the temple town. The CJI inaugurated the Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court and a District Court. These are the first special courts set up in the state to deal with red sanders smuggling cases. The courts will help in the speedy disposal of the cases.

Later, Justice Ramana took part in the centenary celebrations of legendary Telugu film star-turned-politician and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in Tirupati. The programme was jointly organised by the NTR centenary festival committee of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the Sri Venkateswara University campus in the temple town.

Justice Ramana paid rich tributes to NTR, as the former Chief Minister was popularly known. He said three letters NTR gives immense power to Telugu-speaking people. The CJI said NTR was a leader who knew people's pulse and he implemented several schemes for the welfare of people.

He said NTR formed the party not for his own interests but to serve the people. The CJI said that after his retirement, he plans to write a book on NTR.

Later in the evening, Justice Ramana visited the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala. An official told PTI on Thursday that after an overnight stay on the hills, the Chief Justice of India would worship at the ancient shrine at the crack of dawn on Friday.

With IANS and PTI inputs