Civil Aviation Research Organisation to be ready in Hyderabad by July: Min Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said CARO would be a platform for advanced research in civil aviation and the facility would be equipped with the most advanced technology in Asia.

The Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO), which is coming up at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, will be ready by July 2023, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced on Friday, March 3. The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the northeast said that the facility is being constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Reddy, who is a Member of Parliament from Secunderabad, described this as another gift from the Narendra Modi government for Telangana. He said CARO would be a platform for advanced research in civil aviation and the facility would be equipped with the most advanced technology in Asia.

The Minister stated that CARO would undertake research required for technical advancements in the civil aviation sector in the coming days. The facility with international standards is coming up under the auspices of the Airports Authority of India.

The organisation will be equipped with research and development facilities for air navigation, air traffic management, and communications. The facilities will include domain simulators, network emulators, surveillance labs, navigation systems, emulation and simulation labs, cyber security and threat analysis labs.

Kishan Reddy also thanked Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Telangana for deciding to set up this world-class research centre at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.