Civic official, five others booked for child marriage in Hyderabad

Gondlapochampally Municipal Vice Chairman Prabhakar was among those who were booked.

Acting on a case of child marriage, the police in Telangana's Medchal district at the outskirts Hyderabad have registered a case against a 23-year-old man for marrying a 16-year-old girl. Five others have also been booked.

The wedding took place in the Mutyalamma Temple of Kandlakoya village on June 1, but it came to light the next day and the police finally registered a case late on Wednesday.

Shivarathri Raju alias Srinu, a construction worker, his parents, the bride's parents, Gondlapochampally Municipal Vice Chairman Prabhakar and others were booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 366 (inducing a minor to marry) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 and Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The girl has been rescued by the police and the department of women development and child welfare and shifted to a government-run care centre. The police swung into action after Achyuta Rao, Honorary President, Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO working for child rights, took up the issue with the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

"We are also demanding that the village elders who were present and the priest of the temple who performed the wedding should also be booked," Achyuta Rao told IANS.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Medchal police station mentions the girl's age as 16 years, as per her school bonafide certificate.

The victim is the daughter of a couple from Andhra Pradesh who had migrated in search of work a few years ago. They were working as construction labourers in Medchal district. Raju, also a construction labourer, developed acquaintance with the girl and they reportedly began a relationship.

The issue led to a dispute between two families and finally, the village elders intervened to arrange the marriage at a local temple.

The minor is with members of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme after being rescued and will remain in a home till she turns 18.

