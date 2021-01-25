Citizens can now download digital voter ID cards: All you need to know

E-EPIC is a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card.

news Election

As part of the National Voters Day celebration, the Election Commision of India (ECI) on Monday formally launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology launched the e-EPIC programme, said an official statement.

The digitisation programme will make digital formats of voter ID cards available online, on the lines of other identity proofs like Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence which are already available in digital format. The move aims to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document.

The digitalisation of voter ID cards will have a special significance in the upcoming polls in five states, namely Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Here are some things you need to know about the digital voter ID card:

What is e-EPIC?

The e-EPIC is a non-editable secure digital version of the physical voter ID card. It comprises a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number and other details. The digital format will allow voters to store the card on their mobiles and computers.It can also be uploaded on Digi locker or can be printed and self-laminated.

The e-EPIC will be available in a portable document format (PDF). And the file size of e-EPIC is 250 kb.

Where can we download e-EPIC from?

The e-EPIC can be downloaded from Voter Portal, NVSP or through Voter Helpline Mobile App. The download facility is available from 11.14 am onwards on Monday.

What are the steps to download e-EPIC

For registered mobile number:

1) Log in/register at https://voterportal.eci.gov. in/

2) From the main menu, click on the option â€˜download E-EPICâ€™.

3) Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number.

4) Verify with OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

5) Click on Download e-EPIC.

For non-registered mobile number:

1) If the mobile number is not registered in the electoral roll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

2) Pass the verification.

3) Update your mobile number to complete KYC

4) Download e-EPIC.

Am I eligible for e-EPIC?

As per the ECI, the e-EPIC initiative will be launched in two phases. In the first phase, from January 25 to January 31, all new voters who have applied for a fresh voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers during the special summary revision 2021 (November-December 2020) will be able to download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number. The mobile numbers should be unique and should not be previously registered in the ECI's electoral rolls.

The second phase will start from February 1. It will be open for all general voters who have a valid EPIC number and a linked mobile number with the Election Commission. Voters who do not have their mobile numbers linked will have to get it done in order to avail the e-EPIC download feature.