Circle of life: She was living on the streets, but now she has a home, a job and dignity

Not only did Equitas Small Finance Bank provide Shanti with a home, but they also supported her daughter’s education with scholarships.

When 38-year-old Shanti looks back at her former life living on the street in Chennai, all she sees is deprivation. “I didn’t even have a second saree. So, I would wash and wear the same saree. When we slept on street corners, all we had were jute bags to cover ourselves. I have begged for food, eaten other people’s leftovers,” she recounts.

The world that Shanti confronted then was merciless and uncaring. “Sometimes, when I would beg, men would ask me to sleep with them. After a point, I regretted even being born a woman.”

Today, when Shanti sits proudly in her own home, talking about her job as a contract worker in the Railways, it’s hard to believe how much has changed. “Back then we had nothing. Today, like everyone else, even I go to work, I talk with other people. We have happiness and peace of mind,” she says.

This dramatic turnaround in Shanti’s life is the result of Equitas Small Finance Bank’s Birds Nest, a programme for the rehabilitation of pavement dwellers. When her situation was at its bleakest, says Shanti, she was approached by a representative of Equitas. “He said that they would find us a home and pay rent for it, that they would help us in every way,” she says.

Not only did Equitas Bank provide Shanti with a home, but they also took charge of the cost of her daughter’s education. “They found me a job and they even bore my daughter’s education expenses. They got her a scholarship. They helped me get a voter ID, a pan card, an Aadhaar card and a ration card,” explains Shanti.

Equitas’s Birds Nest programme, begun in 2010, has thus far rehabilitated 2074 pavement dwellers in Chennai. Over a period of 18 months, the programme provides beneficiaries with housing, food security, healthcare, livelihood skills development, and supplemental education, ensuring that they are given every opportunity to set themselves on a path to self-sufficiency.

“They gave us an opportunity and it was up to us to make good use of it. Today, everything we have is because of Equitas and no one else. It is what encourages me to keep fighting. I will never stop fighting,” says Shanti.

The Bird’s Nest programme, along with several others, is run by the Equitas Development Initiatives Trust (EDIT) and funded through the profits of the bank. Each year, Equitas invests 5% of its net profits into EDIT’s development initiatives. Customers of the bank, therefore, not only receive the benefit of a trustworthy destination for their small savings, but can also take heart in their contribution to empowering those marginalized in society and without a place to call home.

For Shanti, the difference such contributions have made is not only in providing an easier life for her, but also changing the future for her daughter. “All of my dreams and happiness revolve around my daughter, she is my whole world,” she says.

The 'Circle of Life' series is set to feature such stories of transformation to drive home the point that money can be used as a force for good.

