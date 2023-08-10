CID visits Udupi college over washroom case, records statements

A CID team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Hegde inspected the campus and recorded the statement of the girl student.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials, on Wednesday, August 9, visited the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College here in connection with its probe into the matter related to filming of girls inside the college restroom by other female students. The CID team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Hegde inspected the campus and recorded the statement of the girl student. The team also recorded the statements of the management and staff of the college.

The CID team conducted a 'mahajar' of the scene of the offence in the college restroom and common hall. The ruling Congress party in Karnataka handed over the investigation of the filming in the restroom matter which went to create a row with the special wing of the CID on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated, "The CID probe has been ordered into the case as there is an allegation that video was shot in a private college restroom. This is a sensitive matter and for additional investigation, the case has been handed over to the CID."

Earlier, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation had met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). CM Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer. The BJP, however, asserted that a DSP rank officer would not be able probe the matter, and "the government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics".

The BJP has been demanding legal action against three Muslim girls alleging that they were filming Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos to others for circulation. The party leaders had claimed that it was an organised crime against Hindu girls. The Karnataka police were also accused of harassing a woman activist Rashmi Samant for raising her voice regarding the issue. The college, however, had maintained that the victim was not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls.