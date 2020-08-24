CID begins probe into fire accident at Srisailam power plant that left 9 dead

A CID team inspected the accident site on Sunday, collected material evidence and sent it for lab analysis.

news Accident

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday began a probe into the fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant on Thursday that killed nine persons. The officials suspect the cause of the fire accident to be short circuit but are investigating to rule out foul play.

A CID investigation was initiated based on orders from the state government. A CID team consisting of one additional Superintendent of Police, three Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), three inspectors, and two scientific officers from the forensics and clues team, visited the accident location on Sunday. The team with the assistance of fire department officials and electrical engineer collected material evidence from the site, reported the Times of India.

The team also collected CCTV footage of the accident for analysis and collected statements from survivors and employees. The maintenance records and employee logs have also been collected. The evidence collected from the site will be sent for lab analysis.

It has been learnt so far that the fire broke out at one of the six control panels on the fourth floor of the power plant. The control panels operate the six turbines and generators producing 900 MW power located in the floors below the control panels.

The fire broke out at control panel 6 and spread to other panels that have now been partially damaged, said a CID investigator to the newspaper. The flooring where the concrete panels were set up, also had suffered damage due to excessive heat.

The cause of the accident is suspected to be a short circuit, however, officials are trying to rule out any foul play, reported The New Indian Express. A fire mishap and a case of suspicious death was registered at the Egalapenta police station in Nagarkurnool. The case has now been transferred to the CID.

Former Minister, Mohammed Ali Shabbir from the Telangana Congress on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident. The Congress leader also demanded that the state government pay Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of each of the nine persons, allot them a 500 square yard plot, and a government job to one family member.