CID to attach Chandrababu Naiduâ€™s guest house in corruption case

Chandrababu Naidu and P Narayana are accused of using their positions as the chairman and vice-chairman of the APCRDA to fix the boundaries of the capital city and the IRR in connivance with other accused.

news Politics

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) was granted clearance on Friday, June 30, to attach the guest house in which TDP chief and ex-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu resided until 2019. The house, located on the Krishna River bank, was ordered to be attached by a court of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB court gave clearance in response to a CID petition seeking permission to attach the property that was owned by industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh, and also authorised the CID to attach the homes of former Minister P Narayana in parts.

According to the CID, Ramesh gave Naidu the guest house on the Krishna Riverfront in the Guntur district as part of a quid-pro-quo deal. CID officials stated that Naidu altered the master plan of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to suit Lingamaneni while he was the chief minister, for which he received the guest house. The Investigation Officer (IO) of the CID informed the court of the Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB cases that the YSRCP government had previously provided permission to attach the guest house.

In order to prevent the disposal or concealment of the illicit wealth obtained by committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the CID Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) requested the attachment of the property under the provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944. Additionally, the ADGP requested that the government provide the IO permission to submit the case at the Court of Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases.

According to the ADGP's letter to the government, Chandrababu Naidu (A1) and P Narayana (A2) were accused in a 2022 case filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and numerous IPC Sections, as a result of a complaint made by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

The accusations against Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana are that they used their positions as the chairman and vice-chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to fix the boundaries of the capital city and the IRR in connivance with other accused. The information they were privy to, allegedly gave scope to the other accused to purchase lands at low prices at specific locations and also ensured close access to educational institutions belonging to Narayanaâ€™s family and relatives. They also allegedly did not include Lingamaneni and his firms' holdings in the acquisition, which led to an increase in the value of those lands. It is alleged that this resulted in a loss for both the farmers and the government exchequer.